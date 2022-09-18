(From left) MIC president Tan Seri SA Vigneswaran, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi raise their hands during the launch of the National MIC Brigade at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil September 18, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BANGI, Sept 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today he has agreed to return the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) to the Prime Minister’s Department.

He said this was among the many requests made by MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran as a show of support for the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party.

“I would like to respond to few things and firstly, regarding Mitra, I agree to place it directly under the Prime Minister’s Department and I also agree to set up the Mitra foundation,” said Ismail Sabri in his address at the launch of the MIC Brigade here.

Mitra is currently placed under the National Unity Ministry.

Several other announcements were also made by the prime minister, which included a RM2 million allocation for the hardcore poor students.

“Tan Sri Vigneswaran also suggested including RM2 million allocation [into the Budget] for hardcore poor students. Don’t have to wait for the Budget, I will approve the RM2 million today,” he announced.

Ismail Sabri added that he had also approved allocations for Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT).

“This is not included in the requests by the MIC president, but not only will I approve allocation for SJKT schools, along with the temples I will grant approval,” he said.

As for other requests made by Vigneswaran, Ismail Sabri said he will bring those into the discussion at the meeting of a Special Cabinet committee for the development of the Indian community.

Ismail Sabri said he will chair the committee with Vigneswaran and his deputy Datuk Seri M Saravanan and representatives from the Indian Consultative Council will be included among those in the committee.