IPOH, Sept 18 — A few hours of heavy rain resulted in a flash flood at Kampung Tengah, Bukit Semanggol in Bagan Serai, over 70km from here, early today.

The Perak Flood Management Committee secretariat said in a statement today that 12 people from three families were evacuated to the flood relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Semanggol at noon today as their homes were inundated by the flood waters.

“Sixteen personnel from various agencies including the Civil Defence Force, police and Social Welfare Department are stationed at the PPS for monitoring,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Bagan Serai Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief, Ahmad Noor Syamsi Zainoldin said eight of its members were involved in cleaning up the affected homes and hostel and parts of Sekolah Menengah Agama Ma’had Al-Ehya’ Asshariff,” he said when contacted.

He added that the flood waters which rose to less than a metre about 3am had receded but the Bomba station was still being watchful as there were dark clouds over the Kerian district,” he added. — Bernama