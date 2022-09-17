Tun S. Samy Vellu died on Thursday at his Jalan Ipoh home aged 86 and was cremated in Cheras yesterday. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — An aide to the late Tun S. Samy Vellu has suggested the government rename Jalan Ipoh or Jalan Raja Laut in the national capital after the former MIC president in recognition of his contribution to the country.

Datuk E. Sivabalan, who served as Samy Vellu’s press secretary from 2002 to 2008 and later as his senior private secretary from 2010 to 2018, also suggested AIMST University in Kedah be renamed after Samy Vellu who help establish the institution, Sinar Harian reported today.

“The university is managed by Maju Institute of Educational Development or MIED. The education wing of MIC was inspired by Samy Vellu.

“His service and sacrifice to the development of the country, especially in the infrastructure sectors should be recognised,” Sivabalan was quoted saying.

Samy Vellu died on Thursday at his Jalan Ipoh home aged 86 and was cremated in Cheras yesterday.

He had been one of the longest Cabinet members, serving 29 years starting with the Works Ministry in 1979.

The International Road Federation recognised his role in developing Malaysia’s road infrastructure and transport system and awarded him its International Man of the Year 1987.