BATU PAHAT, Sept 15 — The number of flash flood victims in Sri Gading near here has risen to 255 people as of 8pm, compared to 204 recorded this morning

According to a statement issued by the Batu Pahat District Disaster Management Committee, the additional evacuees came from Kampung Baru Seri Gading, one of the five areas affected by the floods.

Currently, 72 families are seeking shelter at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK).

Residents from Taman Sri Panchor, Kampung Sengkuang, Pekan Sri Gading and Kampung Sri Tanjung are also affected due to the floods, said the committee.

The flash floods occurred following continuous heavy rain from 1.30am until 5.30am, coupled with the tidal surge at around 3am. — Bernama