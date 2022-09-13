Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong at a press conference after launching the state safety programme at KLATCC in Sepang, September 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Sept 13 — The preliminary report into the crash involving the Eurocopter EC120B helicopter in Bidor, Perak that killed Hong Kong pilot Tsz Kin Richard Chan will be announced within 30 days, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said the search and rescue (SAR) operation centre at the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KLATCC) has been closed as the SAR effort was completed.

Wee said the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU) has taken over the case since yesterday while the technical investigation into the licensing and legality of the helicopter’s operation will be carried out by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

“Within a month I will get a preliminary report such as the ownership of the helicopter and the cause of the accident, which will be announced,” he said in a press conference after launching the state safety programme at KLATCC here today.

On September 11, the helicopter was reported to have lost contact with KLATCC at 12.16pm and was reported missing in the Bidor area. It was found the next day.

The helicopter took off from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 11.37am for a private flight and was scheduled to land at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Ipoh at 12.37pm.

Wee said the complete report regarding the incident will be available within a year and any weaknesses and violations of regulations, if any, will be reported to CAAM for follow-up action.

He said BKSU is an independent investigative body and the main purpose of the probe is to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident to save lives and prevent similar accidents from happening in the future and not to apportion blame or liability.

“The complete final report will also be brought to CAAM’s attention for further action including issuing instructions to enhance the safety aspects of civil aviation,” he said.

In the press conference, Wee expressed his disappointment after certain parties criticised him for issuing his initial statement that the pilot was found safe.

He explained that he received real-time information from CAAM at KLATCC at 8.18am stating that the wreckage had been found and the pilot was still alive before he was confirmed dead about two hours later.

“Look at my statement and the police statement that was two hours apart. People are arguing about what happened at 8.20 and 11am. When the victim was found, he was not dead,” he said.

The pilot’s death was confirmed by Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri. — Bernama