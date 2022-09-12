The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the Search Rescue Team (SAR) comprising the Malaysian police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, General Operations Force, Forestry Department, and Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) for their prompt action. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob extended his condolences to the family of the Eurocopter pilot, Tsz Kin Richard Chan, who was found dead at the crash site near Bidor in Perak today.

In his Facebook post today, Ismail Sabri also expressed hope that the bereaved family would remain strong and steadfast in the face of adversity.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the Search Rescue Team (SAR) comprising the Malaysian police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, General Operations Force, Forestry Department, and Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) for their prompt action.

The 58-year-old Hong Kong-born pilot was found dead at the crash site by the SAR team this morning after the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia reported the helicopter missing on Sunday.

The Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Tower lost contact with the helicopter at 12.16pm, shortly after it had taken off from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport at 11.37am. The aircraft had been scheduled to return at 12.37pm and its last known location was Chikus Forest Reserve near Bidor. — Bernama