The same situation was also seen last week, the 36th Epidemiological Week (ME 36/2022) from September 4 to 10, with the number of Covid-19 infections recorded at 14,072 cases compared to 15,530 cases the previous week. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia continues to show a decrease with 1,483 cases reported Sunday compared to 1,971 on Saturday.

The same situation was also seen last week, the 36th Epidemiological Week (ME 36/2022) from September 4 to 10, with the number of Covid-19 infections recorded at 14,072 cases compared to 15,530 cases the previous week.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of deaths during ME 36/2022 decreased by 27.7 per cent, from 47 cases in ME 35/2022 to 34 cases while for recovered cases there was a 12.8 per cent drop (from 19,813 cases to 17,286 cases).

“The daily average of active cases for that period was 27,503, which is a decrease of 12.2 per cent compared to the previous week,” he said in a statement regarding the latest situation on Covid-19 infections, today.

Meanwhile, for admission of Covid-19 patients to health facilities (public hospitals and Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC)) per 100,000 residents for patient categories 1 and 2 increased by 3.4 per cent while category 3, 4 and 5 patients decreased by 3.7 per cent.

Dr Noor Hisham said Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed occupancy decreased by one per cent while the percentage of Covid-19 patients requiring ventilators decreased by 0.2 per cent during ME 36/2022 compared to the previous week.

He said positive cases of Covid-19 monitored by the Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) across the country also showed a decrease.

“The number of patient arrivals to CAC decreased by 15.8 per cent, new cases undergoing monitoring at home dropped by 11.0 percent while the number of cases referred by CAC to hospitals went down by 1.9 per cent,” he said.

He added that the results of Covid-19 surveillance at sentinel locations across the country found that 124 samples of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama