KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — A police officer told the Magistrate’s Court here today that he saw bruises on Emilia Hanafi’s right and left hands and around her eyes when she lodged a police report claiming she had been beaten by her ex-husband, Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin, seven years ago.

Corporal Mahmood Riad Mohd Noor, 43, who is the prosecution’s fifth witness, said this during examination-in-chief by DPP Zahida Zakaria at the trial of SM Faisal, who is charged with causing injury to Emilia.

Earlier, Mahmood Riad when reading his witness statement said Emilia also seemed to be crying when telling him that she had been strangled in the neck and beaten while lodging the report at the Sri Hartamas Police Station on November 23, 2015.

He said it was midnight when he was instructed by Sri Hartamas Police Station chief ASP Alwizan to record a woman’s complaint about domestic violence.

“It was when I was taking the woman’s report that I found out she was the wife of Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin. Her name was Datin Emilia Hanafi. Before I was instructed to record the complaint from Datin (Emilia) I had seen her come to the station earlier in the evening (November 22), but I’m not sure what time it was.

“At the time, Datin had come to the inquiry counter of the Sri Hartamas Police Station to lodge a police report about her being beaten by her husband. I took Datin to the Triage Service room and informed the Sri Hartamas Police Station chief about the case, after which he instructed that Datin should seek treatment at the hospital first,” he said.

Mahmood Riad who is currently working at the Central Control Division of the Pantai Police Station here said when he was preparing the report, he noticed obvious bruises on Emilia’s body.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Riad agreed with lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader who represented SM Faisal that a policeman at the same police station, namely Constable Ngu Tien Tien, had also recorded a report lodged by SM Faisal on November 23, 2015.

Akberdin: In SM Faisal’s police report, he informed that there was a misunderstanding and both (SM Faisal and Emilia) had suffered injuries, do you agree with me that the complainant (Emilia) had a misunderstanding (with Faisal) on November 22, 12.30pm, and both suffered injuries? Mahmood Riad: Yes, it is in the (police) report.

The witness also agreed to the lawyer’s suggestion that the investigating officer known as Puan Rosnani had investigated the reports made by Emilia and SM Faisal.

SM Faisal, 43, was charged with intentionally causing injury to Emilia, 43, who was his wife (at the time of the incident) at a house in Desa Sri Hartamas, Brickfields, here between 12.30pm and 4.30pm, on November 22, 2015.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code and can be punished under Section 326A of the code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, if convicted.

The trial before Magistrate Nadia Othman continues on September 14. — Bernama