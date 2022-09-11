Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at the Moh Ngeteh and Kampungku Mahir Walkabout programme at Kampung Kuala Triang hall in Bera September 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

BERA, Sept 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob wants the ‘Kampungku Mahir’ programme organised by GiatMARA such as wiring and motorcycle repair, extended to more villages.

He said the programme through GiatMARA could benefit villagers while enabling residents such as youth to acquire the necessary basic skills.

“Skills such as repairing motorcycles for example could be taught to the younger generation and they could later use the skill to work for others or open their own workshops.

“I agree that the programme which brings such benefits, be expanded to many more places and GiatMARA is one of the success stories of the government via the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB),” he said.

Ismail Sabri who is also Bera MP was speaking at the Moh Ngeteh and Kampungku Mahir Walkabout programme at Kampung Kuala Triang hall here today. Also present was GiatMARA chairman Datuk Dr Din Adam.

The skill programme organised by GiatMARA encompasses various training institutions as options and the Prime Minister was told that the programme had produced 13,593 successful entrepreneurs with 40 of them attaining millionaire status now.

So far, there are 232 GiatMARA branches nationwide with various skill training offered such as cooking and serving skills, mechanics, manufacturing, electrical service, hospitality, hairstyling, automotive technology, air conditioning and refrigeration technology.

“I understand 80 per cent of the individuals who undergo training at GiatMARA found good jobs. When I was the Rural and Regional Development Minister, there was already much interest to join GiatMARA,” he said.

At today’s programme, Ismail Sabri spent almost two hours mingling and visiting the food stalls put up by GiatMARA trainees and local residents apart from checking up on village houses that received wiring service as well as motorcycle repairs carried out by students of the training institution. — Bernama