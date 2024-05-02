PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Malaysia Checkpoints and Border Agency (MCBA) to commence its duties immediately, despite related legislation scheduled to be tabled in Parliament in July.

He said all agencies under MCBA should start deploying their personnel to coordinate efforts and ensure swift implementation and approval of entries to enhance security and curb smuggling activities.

“How can this be implemented? The authority lies with the respective officers, meaning the police have police officers, Customs have Customs officers... so each is a source of authority,” he said.

He said this at the Home Ministry’s Aidilfitri celebration and the handover ceremony of the MCBA terms of reference here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi were also present.

Anwar said all ministries and departments should accept the directive by deploying officers and personnel at the country’s borders to carry out MCBA tasks under the leadership of MCBA’s first director-general Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali.

“I believe they can carry out their tasks successfully,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar witnessed the handover of the terms of reference for MCBA to act as a coordinator between security and enforcement agencies on border control and protection for six ministries and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

With this role, MCBA will coordinate special operations activities related to border control and protection involving departments and strategic partner agencies through meetings called when necessary.

The six ministries are Defence, Finance, Agriculture and Food Securities, Health, Transport and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.

When tabling Budget 2024 in October, Anwar announced the establishment of SBA (now MCBA) as part of initiatives to strengthen the country’s defence and security preparedness.

The initiative planned since 2018 will bring together over 20 enforcement agencies at 141 entry points, including the Immigration Department, Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) and the Customs Department. — Bernama