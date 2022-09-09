According to a report, convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has withdrawn his wrongful persecution suit against the federal government, leaving former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas as the sole defendant. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has withdrawn his wrongful prosecution suit against the federal government, leaving former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas as the sole defendant, Malaysiakini reported today.

High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Bache, who had been presiding over the case, was informed about the civil suit withdrawal by one of Najib's large team of lawyers, Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin.“[The lawsuit against the] second defendant has been discontinued,” he was quoted as saying.

Lawyer for Thomas, Alan Adrian Gomez, reportedly did not object to this development.

According to Malaysiakini, notice of the civil suit's discontinuance was filed at the High Court here yesterday with no reason given.

Najib filed the civil lawsuit on October 22 last year claiming wrongful prosecution over a few cases involving 1MDB and Abu Dhabi's wealth fund International Petroleum Investment Company.

He also claimed that his prosecution for power abuse under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 to be wrongful.

He initially named Thomas and the government as defendants in the suit.

He claimed the charges against him were part of a move that had been planned in advance by thand it was also in line with the Pakatan Harapan government’s plan at the time.

Previously, he claimed the federal government should be held vicariously liable, or liable for Thomas’ alleged wrongs in his capacity then as a government servant.

Najib is demanding a court declaration that Thomas had committed misfeasance while in public office, and RM1,941,988 in compensation for the alleged losses that he had suffered so far as well as general damages, exemplary damages and aggravated damages.

However, he made it clear that the lawsuit did not involve the seven charges in connection with the embezzlement of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Najib is currently serving his 12-year jail sentence after being convicted of all seven SRC International charges.