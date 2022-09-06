Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference at Borneo Convention Centre in Kuching December 8, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Sept 6 — Sarawak’s clear policy on the transition to green and clean energy has been the state’s strong point to attract foreign investment.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said this was proven when a consortium of Korean industries had shown interest to work with Sarawak to produce hydrogen and ammonia.

“We are eager to seal a collaboration with the three major Korean industries as part of the programme to develop hydrogen economy in the state.

“Sarawak is also fortunate to be endowed with rich renewable resources such as hydro power that is an important zero-carbon source of energy to produce green hydrogen.”

The Premier said this in his return address to thank the top management of Korea’s biggest steel maker, Posco at the conglomerate’s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, today.

A media statement on the visit has been made available to the local media, here, today.

Abang Johari and members of his delegation flew into the Korean capital on Sunday with the aim of, among others, enhancing partnership with Korean industries in the field of green energy generation and innovation.

Posco has indicated that it plans to use hydrogen to generate power for its steel manufacturing and much of the supply will have to be imported from other countries including Malaysia, and from Sarawak in particular.

Three Korean companies, namely, Samsung, Lotte and Posco have signed a preliminary memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Sarawak government through the State Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) to build a hydrogen plant in Sarawak under the H2biscus Project. — Bernama