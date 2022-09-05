Uggah (fourth left) presents certificate of appreciation to Subis District officer Norlila Ulis, with (from left) Ik Pahon, Ripin, Dr Rundi, Lee, Rosey, Dr Nuing and Dennis looking on. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Sept 5 — The people of Sarawak are encouraged to get the second booster vaccine so as to reinforce the protection against Covid-19 infection.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, also the chairman of Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), made this call in his speech for the ‘Appreciation Night for Covid-19 Frontliners Northern Region’ at Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel on Saturday.

The event also hosted Minister of Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin; Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I Datuk Rosey Yunus; Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development II Dr Ripin Lamat; Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Datu Ik Pahon Joyik and Senator Datuk Dr Nuing Jeluing.

On the dinner event, Uggah said it was meant as a gesture of appreciation from the state government to the frontliners for their contributions and sacrifices in the fight against Covid-19.

Specifically, he said the first Covid-19 case in Miri was detected on March 14, 2020.

“It was a very challenging time as no one had any experience in handling such pandemic.

“In this regard, I would like to thank all the frontliners, especially the medical team, for playing their respective roles effectively in handling the situation.

“I would also like to thank those from the private sector and NGOs (non-government organisations) for the financial support towards SDMC’s efforts in battling Covid-19, as well as the volunteers who had come forward to assist those whose livelihood was badly affected by the pandemic, particularly during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

“In this regard, I call upon the people of Sarawak to uphold the spirit of togetherness in the fight against Covid-19.” Meanwhile Lee, also the minister in charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committed (MDDMC) hailed Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as ‘a very caring, dedicated, responsible leader who has worked hard to help Sarawakians overcome the challenges faced during the pandemic’.

“The Sarawakians are grateful to have such a good leader like Premier Abang Johari, who has accorded priority towards ensuring that the situation amidst the pandemic would be under control, and approved various health and economic measures with the support and recommendations from the SDMC, headed by Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

“He (Abang Johari) made speedy decisions of purchasing face masks, PPE (personal protection equipment), vaccines and medications such as Paxlovid, providing additional hospital equipment, and setting up field hospitals — among many other things.

“He also approved the allocations to cover hotel quarantine expenses of all Sarawakians.

“This is only done by our Sarawak government; no other states are doing this.” Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, said to alleviate the financial burden of the people due to Covid-19, the Premier had approved Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS). — Borneo Post Online