GEORGE TOWN, Sept 6 — The Penang government is committed to continuing the implementation of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project for the Komtar-Bayan Lepas route for the benefit of everyone on the island.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the Komtar-Bayan Lepas Phase 1 LRT project estimated at RM10 billion was one of the 126 projects that was applied for under the Third Rolling Plan (RP3) Year 2023 of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“I read a media report that the opposition party disputed why the LRT project was not listed in the presentation of the 2023 Federal Budget during the meeting with the Minister of Finance on September 3,” he told reporters here today.

He said the state government only listed 10 projects with costs estimated at RM2.27 billion as reference at the meeting due to time constraint.

“Although this project was not approved, the state government has never given up hope and will continue to list the LRT project as mandatory in the meeting with the Ministry of Finance every year.

“At the same time, in order not to rely on the federal government’s allocation, the state government has also started the pre-qualification process which is the first stage of the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the implementation of the project,” he said the LRT is one of the main components in the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) and it is a long-term strategy to overcome the problem of traffic congestion in the state.

The Penang government’s target is to start the construction of the LRT line that connects Komtar and Bayan Lepas next year. — Bernama