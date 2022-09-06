Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the suspect was arrested after he came forward to the Traffic investigation and Enforcement Department at the police headquarters at 6.30pm yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SUNGAI PETANI, Sept 6 — A 27-year-old Indonesian man has been remanded for four days to assist investigation into a hit-and-run case which resulted in the death of an Immigration Department officer at KM83.4 (north-bound) of the North-South Highway (PLUS) last Sunday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the suspect was arrested after he came forward to the Traffic investigation and Enforcement Department at the police headquarters here at 6.30pm yesterday.

“The suspect claimed he had to flee because he did not have a driver’s licence and feared that members of the public would beat him up.

“The remand order is from today. The man lives in Pokok Sena and has been in the country for about seven years,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

According to Zaidy, checks also found that the Proton Wira car driven by the suspect belonged to his brother-in-law who lives in Kuala Lumpur.

In the 9.30am incident last Sunday, Immigrations deputy assistant director Muhammad Nizam Samsudin, 46, died at the scene due to severe head injuries after his motorcycle was hit by a car.

His colleague Zaili Nizam Muhammad, 43, who was riding another motorcycle broke his leg after he crashed into Muhammad Nizam’s motorcycle. — Bernama