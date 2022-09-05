The two-time Seremban MP was responding to calls from the Seremban Umno Youth for Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to consider the constituency as an alternative to Rembau, which the latter will yield to Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said he was confident of prevailing over any challenger in the Seremban federal constituency, amid suggestions for the displaced Khairy Jamaluddin could contest in the seat.

The two-time Seremban MP was responding to calls from the Seremban Umno Youth for Health Minister Khairy to consider the constituency as an alternative to Rembau, which the latter will yield to Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“Khairy is a politician of high calibre and will be a strong opponent no matter where he contests. If it’s true he wants to compete in Seremban, then it will undoubtedly be one of the hotly contested seats at in GE15.

“However, as a DAP politician I am not easily shaken when it comes to challenges and obstacles in politics. I will be ready to defend my seat at GE15 no matter whom I have to face, be it Khairy or anyone else,” Loke said on his Facebook page.

“Let the public in Seremban decide and assess for themselves if I am still qualified to represent them in the Dewan Rakyat.”

Yesterday, Khairy confirmed that he has been asked to “move out” of the Rembau parliamentary seat in Negri Sembilan as Mohamad, who was the chief of the Umno division there, has said he wanted to contest a federal seat.

The Rembau MP for almost 15 years said he will toe the party line but noted it would leave him without a clear venue to contest during the 15th general election, which he might then have to sit out.