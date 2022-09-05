DAP’s Liew Chin Tong said the target has been achieved before and would be feasible again if the coalition could ensure high voter turnout. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, September 5 — DAP deputy secretary-general Liew Chin Tong said Pakatan Harapan (HP) must strive to win at least 80 parliamentary seats in the peninsula during the 15th General Election (GE15) in order to be part of the next government.

Liew said the target has been achieved before and would be feasible again if the coalition could ensure high voter turnout.

“There are 165 seats in the peninsula and PH must strive to win at least 80 seats.

“Since the 2013 general election, Pakatan had set the aim of winning 100 of the 165 seats. In 2008 and 2013, Pakatan won only 80 each time. In 2018, Pakatan won 98 seats in the peninsula,” he said in a statement during his visit to the Alor Gajah parliamentary constituency.

The DAP national election director said winning the seat of Alor Gajah would put PH a step closer to this target.

“It is in this context that I am visiting the Alor Gajah parliamentary constituency in my capacity as DAP national election director to kickstart the campaign for Alor Gajah.

“Beyond the 80-seat target, PH must work hard to attempt the next level of target, that is to win 100 seats in the peninsula, in order to be a significant force in Malaysian politics,” he said.

Liew pointed out that no coalition is set to win a majority with the current three-way split of PH, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“BN insiders are confident of winning 70 seats while in the worst-case scenario, PH can still win at least 60 seats.

“Winning 80 and above in the peninsula means PH would have a decent chance to form the next government.

“But most importantly, PH will be able to deny a two-thirds majority in Parliament and hence have a say in any attempt to amend the Federal Constitution,” he said, which he noted would need 148 seats of Parliament’s 222.

“As the only coalition with a clear reformist agenda, PH must ensure that whatever democratic gains in the last few years, including the recent Anti-Party Hopping law, would not suffer a reversal,” he said.

Liew had recently visited the Kelemak, Pekan Selandar and Simpang Bekoh constituencies with DAP Melaka chairman Damien Yeo, deputy chairman Saminathan Ganesan, Kota Melaka MP Sdr Khoo Poay Tiong, Kesidang assemblyman Allex Seah Shoo Chin, Kota Laksamana assemblyman Low Chee Leong, Ayer Keroh assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee and Bandar Hilir assemblyman Leng Chau Yen.