MUAR, Sept 5 — An accounts manager pleaded not guilty in the Muar Sessions Court today to 114 counts of breach of trust involving over RM2.5 million, between June 2017 and November 2019.

Mohd Reazal Mohd Yassin, 48, entered the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Irwan Suainbon.

He was charged with committing the offence at a furniture manufacturing company located at Kundang Ulu, Grisek, Tangkak, which was his workplace.

The charge framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code, provides a jail sentence of up to 14 years, whipping and a fine, if convicted The court allowed the accused bail of RM1,000 on each count which amounted to RM114,000 and set October 5 for re-mention. — Bernama