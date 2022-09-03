PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has been appointed chairman of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs’ (MKI) National Islamic Affairs Management Committee for a two-year term effective June 30 this year.

Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, in a statement, said the committee had been upgraded from the Conference of Heads of Departments/Malaysian Islamic Religious Council (PKJ), previously chaired by the JAKIM DG.

“The 259th Conference of Rulers (MRR) held on June 30 had consented to upgrading the committee and for the Chief Secretary to the Government to be appointed chairman from June 30 this year until June 29, 2024,” she said.

Mohd Zuki received his letter of apppointment from the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, who is MKI chairman, on Sept 1.

Hakimah said the committee comprised representatives of State Islamic Religious Councils, upon obtaining the consent of State Rulers, State Religious Department directors and two members appointed by the MKI with the approval of the MRR.

She said the committee was established to provide a platform to discuss policy matters related to the management of Islamic affairs in Malaysia, including to ensure it was at the best level in line with laws, policies and regulations enforced according to Islam as the religion of the Federation.

In addition, the committee also acts as a think tank that determines policies related to best governing practices of Islamic affairs as well as is responsible for coordinating and creating uniformity in the administration and implementation of Islamic religious affairs in Malaysia. — Bernama