KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has today filed an appeal against her failure to remove High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan from hearing her bribery case, and a separate appeal against his decision which found her guilty of corruption and sentenced her to jail and a RM970 million fine.

In a notice of appeal filed today at the Court of Appeal, Rosmah said she wanted to appeal against Zaini’s decision yesterday which rejected her application to recuse or remove him from the case. She had filed the recusal application on August 30, which was two days before Zaini was scheduled to deliver his verdict in her corruption trial.

In the other notice of appeal also filed today at the Court of Appeal, Rosmah said she was dissatisfied with Zaini’s entire decision yesterday in her bribery case, where the judge convicted her and sentenced her to jail and to pay a fine.

In other words, Rosmah is appealing against both the conviction and sentence.

When contacted, Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader confirmed to Malay Mail that the notice of appeals had been filed.

