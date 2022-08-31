Negri Sembilan PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this is because there are still many areas concerning the interests of the people that need attention and help, including restoring the economy. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 31 — The Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is unlikely to dissolve the state legislative assembly before March next year even though the date of the 15th General Election (GE15) is still uncertain.

Negri Sembilan PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this is because there are still many areas concerning the interests of the people that need attention and help, including restoring the economy.

“Since the date of the GE15 is still in limbo, I suggest that the state election be held next year, but it is up to the PH Presidential Council to decide.

“Currently, the people are struggling and need attention and help from the government. Having GE15 at this time will cost billions of ringgit,” he told reporters after attending the 65th National Day celebrations at the Negri Sembilan level here today.

Yesterday, media reports quoted PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan as saying that the three states led by the party, namely Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, would not dissolve state assemblies earlier than March next year.

Aminuddin who is also PKR vice president feels that other states should also consider a similar stand. — Bernama