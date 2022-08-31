Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub with Umno veterans at the Kelantan Umno veterans machinery for GE15 in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, August 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Aug 31 — Kelantan Umno intends to contest nine Parliamentary seats and 35 state assembly seats in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15), says Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

However, he refused to comment further on the seats in question.

“There is no need for me to mention the areas that we will be contesting in, and if someone out there says that Kelantan Umno has big ambitions, indeed, in a battle, we need to have big aspirations. God willing, we will achieve the target (of winning the contested seats).

“For the Parliamentary seats, it is not impossible for us to set that target, considering the fact that in GE11, which was in 2004, we won nine Parliamentary seats,” he said after launching the Kelantan Umno veterans machinery for GE15 and the “Keluargaku Pengundi Barisan Nasional (BN)” campaign strategy at Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA, Lubok Jong, Rantau Panjang, near here today.

Ahmad Jazlan, who is also Machang MP, said the state Umno was currently determining the list of potential candidates for GE15 before handing it over to party president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“If possible we want to highlight as many new faces as possible, while not marginalising the existing leadership and old faces, because this combination is very important,” he said.

Kelantan has a total of 14 Parliamentary seats and 45 state assembly seats. In GE14, Kelantan BN won five Parliamentary seats and eight state seats. — Bernama