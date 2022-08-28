People take the Covid-19 screening test due to the increasing positive numbers, at Clinic Anda Kota Damansara on July 10, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Aug 28 — The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) will continue to intensify efforts to contain Covid-19 in the country following the provision of an RM5 million grant-in-aid for vaccine and booster doses by the Australian Government through the Australian Red Cross.

MRCS national chairman Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah said that the fund was to help countries fighting against Covid-19 and Malaysia had obtained it as a result of long-standing good ties between the two associations.

“So the Australian Red Cross is among those who got the funds and channelled them to MRCS. In fact, MRCS also received 10,000 doses of the Pneumococcal vaccine to be given to those in need in this country.

“Therefore, if the state MRCS wishes to carry out the vaccination programme in the rural areas for the elderly, children or those who were left out, they are welcome to contact the MRCS headquarters,” she said.

Tunku Intan Safinaz, who is the Temenggong of Kedah, was speaking to reporters after visiting the office of the Melaka Malaysian Red Crescent Society in Peringgit here today.

Earlier, she was given a briefing by Melaka MRCS chairman Datuk Ramli Mohd Ali, and handed over a four-wheel drive vehicle to Melaka MRCS.

She also expressed satisfaction over all the facilities and equipment of the Melaka MRCS in their preparedness to provide assistance in the event of a disaster.

“This is my first visit to Melaka MRCS since being appointed (as national chairman) in 2018, and I see that the relief facilities such as ambulances available to help the community, especially during floods, are very good.

“I congratulate them on their hard work and with the four-wheel drive vehicle that was donated today, it is hoped that Melaka MRCS will be able to extend help more quickly,” she said. — Bernama