Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that he had already received party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s blessing to initiate legal proceedings. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today said that Umno would be suing news outlets Malaysiakini and Astro Awani over what it saw as slanderous and irresponsible articles that created a negative perception of Umno as a party.

In a Facebook post, Asyraf said that he had already received party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s blessing to initiate legal proceedings, adding that he had begun discussions with the party’s lawyers to draw up the necessary papers against the two media houses.

“Both slanderous news articles are irresponsible and lack ethics.

“Malaysiakini and Astro Awani should have quoted verifiable sources, and not hide behind unnamed sources that have no basis to the extent of creating a negative perception,” he said.

It is understood that Asyraf was referring to two articles: the first by Malaysiakini titled “Kata dua buat Umno PM: Bubar Parlimen atau dipecat” and the second by Astro Awani titled “Majoriti Ketua Bahagian Umno tolak usul desak PM campur tangan kes SRC - Sumber”.