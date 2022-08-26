Comptroller of the Kelantan Royal Household Datuk Nik Mohd Shafriman Nik Hassan said the statement made by the portal alleging that Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and her husband are banned from the royal institution was baseless and untrue. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Aug 26 — The Kelantan Palace has denied claims made by an online portal alleging that Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and her husband are banned from the royal institution.

Comptroller of the Kelantan Royal Household, Datuk Nik Mohd Shafriman Nik Hassan said today that the statement made by the portal was baseless and untrue.

“There has never been such a ban issued by the Kelantan Palace as alleged.

“The Kelantan Palace takes such slanderous statements seriously and urges all media practitioners to refer to the Palace beforehand regarding the veracity of any news before publishing to avoid causing public confusion,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Mohd Shafriman said the palace will consider taking legal action against the portal if such slander continues. — Bernama