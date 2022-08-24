Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi (middle) has hit out at his own coalition's 'poster boy' for the general election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, Aug 24 — An outspoken Johor Umno leader today hit out at Barisan Nasional’s (BN) 15th general election (GE15) "poster boy", claiming that the person has become a liability for the coalition.

Datuk Mohd Puad Zakarshi said the coalition no longer required a "poster boy" for the coming GE15 as the politician is "no longer relevant".

"Even though a decision has already been made, it has now turned into a liability. It’s better to cancel off the 'poster boy’," said Mohd Puad in a post on his official Facebook page.

Despite not naming the person, the seasoned politician was believed to be referring to prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is the "poster boy" for Umno and BN’s prime ministerial candidate for GE15.

Mohd Puad, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, pointed out that a living human being is easily slandered upon if they become "poster boys".

He added that it is better if the BN logo is used instead of having a "poster boy", as non-living things are difficult to slander.

"After all, the BN logo is already deep-rooted in the people’s minds," said Mohd Puad who is also the Johor state legislative assembly speaker.

Mohd Puad explained that by being a "poster boy", one cannot be conceited and weak.

He also used the Malay idiom of harapkan pagar, pagar makan paid. The saying relates to hope that is placed on a person seen as capable, but in the end it is that person who ruins it.

In April 14, it was reported that the Umno Supreme Council decided that Ismail Sabri will be its "poster boy" for the upcoming GE15.

It was announced that the council had unanimously agreed to name the Bera MP, who is also Umno vice-president, as their choice for prime minister candidate.

Since last weekend, rumours were rife that certain Umno leaders wanted Ismail Sabri to intervene in former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s final SRC International Sdn Bhd appeal in the Federal Court as a last ditch effort for the latter to avoid imprisonment.

However, Ismail Sabri and Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan have since denied the rumours.

Najib was incarcerated yesterday and sent to the Kajang Prison after the Federal Court upheld his 12-year jail term. He was also fined for RM210 million in his SRC International case involving criminal breach of trust involving RM42 million.