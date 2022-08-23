Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that it was his will to uphold the independence of the judicial system that led to his resignation as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The Federal Court’s decision today to uphold Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s sentence is proof the independent judiciary system can guarantee justice and restore the country’s dignity, said former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Today, I along with Malaysians who consistently fight corruption can breathe a sigh of relief with the decision of the Federal Court to uphold the conviction of Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak.

“It has been proven that our country’s independent judicial system has been able to guarantee justice and restore the country’s damaged dignity,” the Pagoh MP said in a statement tonight.

He said that it was his will to uphold the independence of the judicial system that led to his resignation as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

“Although there was political pressure for me to intervene in certain cases, I firmly rejected it even though it cost me my position to defend this principle.”

Muhyiddin said that the verdict today is not yet the end of the struggle.

“The prosecution in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal involving the embezzlement of funds amounting to RM2.6 billion is still pending.

“Similarly, the corruption case involving the Barisan Nasional chairman is still in the process of trial in court, in addition to other high-profile cases,” he said.

He then conveyed his hopes that justice will prevail and that the independent judiciary continues to be protected without any interference or pressure from any political party.

“The independence and integrity of the judiciary as proven today is the axis of a democratic country.

“Without an independent judiciary, the democratic system in our country will fail to function and Malaysia will become an authoritarian, corrupt and morally bankrupt country.

“I pray that Malaysia is completely free from the practice of kleptocracy, away from disasters and that the people can live in peace and prosperity,” he said.

Then prime minister Muhyiddin previously claimed that there were people who were uncomfortable with him because he refused to interfere in court proceedings to free individuals with charges against them.

Earlier, Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the court’s decision today proved Muhyiddin was right to defend the principles of the judiciary.

A five-judge panel chaired by the Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, unanimously made the decision after finding that Najib’s defence was inconsistent and failed to raise reasonable doubt.

The Court of Appeal had on December 8, 2021 upheld the High Court’s July 2020 verdict and sentence of 12 years in prison and a fine of RM210 million meted against the former prime minister.

Najib had been found guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust, and three counts of money laundering.

Najib has reportedly arrived in Kajang Prison, where he will begin to serve his term.