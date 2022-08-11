Ambank (M) Berhad Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R. Uma Devi, 43, who appeared as the prosecution’s 12th witness said the cheque was issued by Datuk Seri Najib Razak himself to Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad on November 27, 2013 and that the cheque was cleared the next day. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — A bank manager told the High Court here today that former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad received a cheque for RM1 million from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, nine years ago.

Ambank (M) Berhad Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R. Uma Devi, 43, who appeared as the prosecution’s 12th witness said the cheque was issued by Najib himself to Shahrir on November 27, 2013 and that the cheque was cleared the next day.

Uma Devi appeared as a prosecution witness during examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Azmi in the case of former Johor Baru Member of Parliament Shahrir who is charged with money laundering by not stating his real income in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013.

The act is a violation of Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967, over the RM1 million, believed to be from unlawful activities, which he received from Najib through a cheque.

“Based on Datuk Seri Najib’s bank statement, the balance as of November 2013 was RM48,273,239.26 and the balance as of November 30, 2013 was RM36,922,068.26. On November 28, 2013 there was a withdrawal of RM1 million from the account,” she said.

However, Uma Devi said Najib’s bank account which was opened on July 31, 2013 was closed on March 9, 2015 with no reason stated for the closure.

“The balance in the said account and the balance of RM103,361.17 from two other accounts that belonged to Najib, were withdrawn through a cheque issued to Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd,” she said.

Shahrir is alleged to have committed the offence at IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim on April 25, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the AMLATFPUA 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin fixed September 5, for the next hearing. — Bernama