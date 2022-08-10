DOSM said more than half of the jobs and filled jobs in the second quarter of 2022 were in the services sector with 4.476 million, while the manufacturing sector recorded 2.358 million jobs and 2.251 million filled jobs. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — Malaysia’s labour market saw an increase of 3.2 per cent in jobs or 267,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2022, to record 8.619 million during the period from 8.352 million in the same period last year.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) in its Quarterly Employment Survey released today, said the number of filled jobs in the second quarter of 2022 was 8.427 million with the rate of filled jobs being 97.8 per cent.

It said the number of job vacancies was 191,000 in the second quarter of 2022 from 178,000 in the same quarter of 2021 with a rate of 2.2 per cent, while the number of jobs created edged up to 29,400 during the quarter from 16,180 previously.

DOSM said more than half of the jobs and filled jobs in the second quarter of 2022 were in the services sector with 4.476 million, while the manufacturing sector recorded 2.358 million jobs and 2.251 million filled jobs.

It said the manufacturing sector posted the largest share of job vacancies at 55.9 per cent, followed by agriculture (16.1 per cent), services sector (16 per cent), construction (11.8 per cent), and mining and quarrying (0.2 per cent).

DOSM said the highest number of jobs created with 52.5 per cent or 15,400 jobs were in the services sector, followed by the manufacturing sector with a contribution of 30.6 per cent or 9,000 jobs and construction at 11.8 per cent or 3,400 jobs.

In terms of share across skills category, the department said jobs in the semi-skilled category recorded the highest share of 62.2 per cent followed by the skilled category at 24.9 per cent, while 12.9 per cent were in the low-skilled category.

During the quarter, the number of filled jobs in the skilled category was 2.094 million, an increase of 72,000 jobs compared to 2.022 million recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. — Bernama