Malaysian Senators Council president Datuk Seri Khairudin ES Abd Samad (second right) speaks during a senators’ discourse entitled ‘Strategy to Strengthen Dewan Negara’ in Kuala Lumpur August 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Malaysian Senators Council president Datuk Seri Khairudin ES Abd Samad has suggested that the Dewan Negara be allowed to convene more than the current 28 days in a year.

Khairudin, who is a former senator, said this would give senators more time to champion the people’s well-being and strengthen the Dewan Negara.

“We would like to ask that the meeting days be increased by a month, meaning two months in session,” he said at the senators’ discourse entitled ‘Strategy to Strengthen Dewan Negara’ at a hotel here last night.

He also called for the tenure of a senator to be extended from three years to five years, a proposal supported by Senator Fadhlina Sidek.

Meanwhile, Senate deputy president Senator Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad said senators should discharge their duties with the common objective of helping to solve the people’s problems.

“We come from different political parties. But our role and responsibility as senators should be the same, that is to have a positive impact on the people regardless of our political differences,” he added. — Bernama