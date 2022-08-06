Sarawak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar (right) is seen in this file photo taken on November 4, 2017. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 6 — Sarawak State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Asfia Awang Nasar has been re-appointed as Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) permanent chairman for another term, party president Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

He also announced Kapit MP Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi’s re-appointment as party secretary-general.

“Their appointments were made by the supreme council in its meeting this afternoon under the party constitution,” Abang Johari said after chairing the supreme council meeting.

He said Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki was appointed the deputy secretary-general, while the assistant secretaries-general are state Deputy Minister of Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Limbang MP Datuk Hasbi Habibolah, Stakan assemblyman Datuk Hamzah Ibrahim, Kedup assemblyman Marten Ben and Maurice Joannes Giri.

Businessman Mohamad Abdul Hamid was appointed treasurer-general and his assistant is Dr Ripin Lamat.

Deputy Speaker and Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang was re-appointed as party information chief and his assistant is Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang.

Among the 20 ordinary members of the supreme council are Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip, Sebuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Kuala Rajang assemblyman Datuk Len Talif Salleh.