Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin speaks to the media at the lobby of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Aug 6 — Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin has been accepted as a member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) without any commitment, party president Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said Willie will be an ordinary member of the party, with effect from today.

“Our PBB supreme council meeting has received an application from him to become a PBB member without commitment. That is all,” Abang Johari, who is also Sarawak premier, told reporters after chairing the supreme council meeting at the party headquarters on Jalan Bako, near here.

“There is no condition imposed because he said PBB is good so we accepted him.”

Willie, who is also the state deputy minister of plantation industries and commodities, joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) after leaving PKR in 2019.

He applied to join PBB soon after the state general election in December last year.

On the position of Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang, Abang Johari said he will leave the matter to Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) to decide.

“He said that he did not apply to join PBB, but PRS. So we leave it to PRS to decide,” he said.

Jugah was elected as the parliamentarian for Lubok Antu in the 2018 general election on an Independent ticket.

He later joined PKR, but left the party soon after to become an Independent MP.

He applied to join PRS early this year.