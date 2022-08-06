Students learn jawi on their first day of school at SK Seksyen 16 in Shah Alam January 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PHUKET, Aug 6 — Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) plans to make Phuket province as the first centre for the development of jawi script writing and Malay language in Southern Thailand.

For a start, DBP director-general Datuk Abang Salehuddin Abang Shokeran, said the agency would train jawi script writing teachers from among local residents to teach the latest jawi spelling system in a more systematic way.

“These teachers, who act as DBP ambassadors will teach jawi script writing as well promote the use of the Malay language in the southern provinces of Thailand.

“At the initial stage our focus will be on Phuket before expanding to the six Andaman provinces, namely Krabi, Ranong, Phuket, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail who is also Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) president, presented commemorative plaques to DBP representatives comprising school teachers from around Phuket.

Abang Salehuddin said most of the people here (Phuket) know the basics of jawi script writing but DBP’s main aim was to highlight on the new jawi spelling system used in Malaysia.

A 35-member delegation from MAIPs has been in Phuket since yesterday to participate in the Ziarah Mahabbah programme. — Bernama