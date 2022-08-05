Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo May 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition might pull its support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, which could trigger the collapse of the federal government.

Citing unnamed sources, The Star reported that PN, which jointly forms the government with the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, is upset that its scheduled meeting with Ismail Sabri yesterday was abruptly cancelled the night before by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The daily reported a Bersatu insider saying the meeting was to press Ismail Sabri to appoint a deputy prime minister from its party as part of the deal signed in August last year with its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The PN delegation was to comprise Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali from Bersatu and Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar from PAS.

The Star reported a PN leader from Sabah saying the coalition had discussed opting out of government at its leadership meeting last week, but added that it would only be a last resort if Ismail Sabri “continued to refuse to fulfill” the August 2021 memorandum of understanding.

Hamzah, who is both PN and Bersatu secretary-general, had issued a brief statement after the PN meeting, expressing disappointment at the PM’s “lack of determination and commitment” to fulfill the terms of the agreement.

Other purported terms and conditions of the MoU supposedly requires Ismail Sabri to consult the Bersatu leadership before dissolving Parliament.

It is learnt that the Bersatu supreme council that met last Tuesday was generally in favour of withdrawing support for Ismail Sabri, but the final decision would be made with its coalition partners.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu told The Star he was less bothered by the allegedly unfulfilled promise for a DPM, than having development allocations for their constituents withheld.

“This is very unfair. They are trying to cut off our influence on the ground but it is hurting the rakyat,” Ahmad Faizal was quoted saying.

Other grouses involve the recent purge of Bersatu politicians from GLCs or government-linked corporations.

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan was recently removed as chairman of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation.

It is learnt that Bersatu’s political bureau will be holding a meeting soon to discuss the party’s next move.