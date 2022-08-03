A screengrab of Riot talking at the Dewan Rakyat during live screening of the question-and-answer session. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Aug 3 — Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem has described the RM100 million allocation approved for the new Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) as “too little”.

Speaking at the Dewan Rakyat in Parliament today, he said the amount is insufficient to upgrade the Tebedu ICQS to be on par with the impressive and modern facilities across the border in Entikong, Indonesia.

He disclosed that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin made a working visit to Tebedu ICQS in July last year, and even had the chance to see the Indonesian new border checkpoint facilities which had costed RM500 million to build.

“To me, the amount of RM100 million is ‘terlalu kecil’ (too little) to upgrade the Tebedu ICQS.

“I request the deputy minister to bring up the matter to the Home Minister for the attention of the government,” he said, as when responding to Deputy Home Affairs Minister Datuk Jonathan Yasin during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat.

Jonathan, in his reply, said the views from Serian MP will be brought to the ministry for consideration on whether the allocation for Tebedu ICQS can be increased.

He had earlier replied a question from Riot regarding the Tebedu ICQS upgrading project, which has been approved under the first rolling plan of the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP) with an allocation of RM100 million.

Jonathan had also told the Dewan Rakyat that for the year 2022, an amount of RM500,000 has been allocated for preliminary work of the project such as appointment of consultant.

He also said that the Public Works Department (JKR) as the implementing agency is in the process of completing the project brief with Malaysian Immigration Department based on the site visit held in May.

“The change of project scope now include replacing a dilapidated block as against the previous scope of just upgrading the facility “The appointment of consultant, who will come up with the design, is expected to be completed the latest by this November before being presented at the ministry’s management lab in February 2023.

“The project is expected to be tendered in June 2023. Its completion period is within 36 months,” he added.

Meanwhile, Riot also called on the Home Ministry to take note of the announcement made in 2017 by the Barisan Nasional (BN) federal government that Tebedu ICQS will be upgraded at a cost of RM400 million.

“The Chief Minister of Sarawak, now the Premier, has pledged that the state government will bear half of the RM400 million. Please take note,” he said.

Jonathan in his brief response said the views made by Riot will be considered. — Borneo Post