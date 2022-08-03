KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will be presenting its report on the Royal Malaysian Navy’s procurement of a Littoral Combatant Ship (LCS) under the Ministry of Defence in Dewan Rakyat tomorrow.

PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said the report would be 250 pages long — excluding the Hansard proceedings and debate documents — and would include several amendments to the way it was written to make it easier for the average Malaysian to understand.

He said this during a press conference in Parliament today after the Auditor-General Datuk Seri Nik Azman Nik Majid tabled the Auditor-General’s Report 2021 (Series One) on Activities of the Federal Government, its Ministries and Departments, and Federal Government Companies in Dewan Rakyat earlier today.

“The Auditor-General, Datuk Seri Nik Azman Nik Majid today, gave a briefing to PAC on the Auditor-General’s Report 2021 (Series One) that was tabled in Dewan Rakyat.

“The briefing was based on the Standing Order 77(1)(c) and the Standing Order 83(2) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

The Ipoh Timur MP added that the PAC has agreed to call on the Federal Territories Ministry in order to initiate proceedings on the Kuala Lumpur Floor Mitigation Management, worth RM329.33 million.

However, he said that they have not set a specific date for the proceedings to happen just yet.

He also said that, among the other issues, the PAC would be looking into was the renovation of the Parliament building, which cost RM600 million.

Wong added that since 2020, the PAC has held proceedings for 16 issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report.

He said among them, 11 PAC reports have already been presented while five more issues were still at the stage of proceedings or report preparation.

Wong also broke down the Auditor-General’s Report, explaining that the report would detail the federal government and its ministries activities, as well as companies managed by the federal government.

“On activities of the Federal Government, Ministries and Departments, the PAC was informed that the audit involved nine reports, eight ministries and 33 audit recommendations.

“While on companies managed by the Federal Government, the PAC was informed that the audit involved four reports, one on Limited Companies by Shares, two on Limited Companies by Guarantees, and one Special Purpose Vehicle,” he said.

On the success of government projects, Wong said that one project has been fully achieved, four did not, while four more could not be measured.

“Aside from that, PAC was informed that one project was found to have wastage worth RM18,135, two projects showed irregular payments worth RM5.63 million and two more projects were found to have made losses worth RM2.8 million.

“The total audit was RM10.749 billion, entailing RM5.381 billion for five projects, and RM5.368 billion for four activities,” he said.