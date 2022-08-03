Negri Sembilan PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said he will bring the matter to the PH Presidential Council to express his views. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, Aug 3 — The Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan top leadership will discuss the need to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) at the same time as the Parliament to make way for the 15th general elections (GE15).

Negri Sembilan PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said he will bring the matter to the PH Presidential Council to express his views.

“All the parties are now preparing their respective machinery, besides assuming that the earliest (GE15) will be held two months from now, the end of the year or early next year, depending on the prime minister.

“At the state level, I will discuss with my friends in PH to decide whether to follow or not (to dissolve the DUN)..we are not bound but at the Parliament level we are waiting but I have instructed everyone to prepare for GE15,” he said to reporters after chairing the weekly Exco meeting here today.

Two days ago, PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil was reported to have said that PH was considering dissolving three state assemblies under its administration earlier to enable elections to be held simultaneously. — Bernama