Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is seen with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The latter in a statement said agreement had been reached to continue collaborating on shared security interests, economic priorities, trade, human trafficking and climate issues. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who arrived in Malaysia today said she and her congressional delegation were honoured to be received by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

Pelosi in a statement made available to Bernama by US Embassy here after the meeting with Ismail Sabri said, both sides also engaged in a wide-ranging discussion on advancing shared goals for a free and secure Indo-Pacific.

“The prime minister’s meeting followed an inter-parliamentary exchange presided over by Speaker of the Malaysian Parliament Tan Sri Azhar Harun. The discussion included security challenges, economic opportunities and governance priorities.

“In each of our meetings, we extended an appreciation for Malaysia’s vote at the United Nations on Russia’s aggression and their leadership in ASEAN on repudiating Burma for its deadly crackdown on dissent.

“Our governance conversations centered on integrity in government, addressing the climate crisis and fighting COVID,” she added.

Pelosi said both countries agreed to continue collaborating on shared security interests, economic priorities, trade, human trafficking and climate issues.

Pelosi and her congressional delegation arrived in Malaysia early Tuesday as part of the official visit to four Asian countries. Kuala Lumpur is Pelosi’s second stop after Singapore on Monday before she heads to South Korea and Japan with her tour being closely watched to see if Taiwan is also in her itinerary. The Chinese Foreign Ministry had said that in the event of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Beijing will take decisive measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US will be fully responsible for all the consequences resulting from the visit. — Bernama