Wan Rosdy said the state has allocated RM2.3 billion for the implementation of 237 projects to address the supply of water to the state. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Aug 2 — The Pahang government aims to solve at least 90 per cent of the water problems in the state within five years, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said state’s water supply problems is a complex issue that requires careful planning, huge budget and time to resolve, but is optimistic that it could be solved.

Among the state government's commitment to solving the water problem, he said, was allocating RM2.3 billion for the implementation of 237 projects, of which 77 had been completed, 34 projects under construction and the rest still in the design stage.

"These projects involve solving the problem of supply disruption and low pressure, reduction of plant margin reserves, new water supply network, frequency of burst pipes and reduction of equipment efficiency.

"The projects also involve the installation of new pipes of various sizes of over 250 kilometres (km) long to resolve the frequency of burst pipes and supply disruption," he told the State Assembly sitting today.

The mentri besar said this in response to a question from Datuk Khairuddin Mahmud (BN-Pulau Manis) on the action taken by Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) in dealing with water supply problems in the state.

According to Wan Rosdy, out of the 237 projects, 35 are priority projects of which five have been completed.

The completed projects included pgrading of mechanical and electrical equipment at the Seberang Tembeling Water Treatment Plant in Jerantut and upgrading of the distribution system in Bukit Koman, Raub.

Six projects are expected to be completed this year and among them are the pump installation project at the Kobat pump house at the Karak Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant, installation of clean water pumps at the Belimbing Water Treatment Plant, Pekan, and upgrading of the treatment system at the Seberang Tembeling Water Treatment in Jerantut.

For the construction of the interstate water supply project from Kemaman to Gebeng, covering 29 km, under the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC), Wan Rosdy said it was progressing according to schedule and was expected to be completed in June next year.

"The impact of all these projects is expected to be enjoyed by more than 140,000 accounts users in all districts, including new industrial and commercial investors, as well as indirectly boost the economy of the local population and future development," he added. — Bernama