KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has declared his assets including several lands and properties in Pahang and Selangor, luxury vehicles such as Mercedez-Benz and Bentley Continental Flying Spur and cash, all amounting to RM4.49 million.

The disclosure was made after SRC International Sdn Bhd and its subsidiary, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd as plaintiffs obtained the Mareva injunction from the High Court here to prevent the former prime minister from transferring or disposing of any of his assets worth up to RM42 million.

A Mareva injunction is a temporary order that prevents the defendant from disposing of assets pending the outcome of the legal action. On March 24, Judicial Commissioner Datuk Mohd Arief Emran Arifin ordered the Pekan Member of Parliament to disclose to SRC’s lawyers in writing his assets in or outside Malaysia, up to the value of RM42 million within 30 days after the order has been served on Najib.

Mohd Arief Emran directed that Najib must not remove, dispose of, deal with or diminish the value of any of the assets in and outside Malaysia up to the value of RM42 million, pending the final determination of the suit.

However, he shall be entitled to draw and expend from a bank account or other sources a sum not exceeding RM100,000 per month for their ordinary living and legal expenses.

Based on documents obtained by the media today, Najib, 69, revealed his assets as of June 30 this year in an additional affidavit filed on July 20 through Messrs. Shafee & Co.

Among them are several lands and properties in Pekan, Kuantan, Bentong and Genting Highlands in Pahang as well as Semenyih in Selangor valued at RM460,987; five Mercedez-Benz vehicles and a Bentley Continental Flying Spur with four of them being gifts from his in-laws from Kazakhstan, a Honda EX-5 motorcycle and a Kawasaki ZG motorcycle (gifts), which are all worth RM252,000.

Najib also disclosed that he had a total of RM1.24 million in an Affin Bank account and a deposit of RM2.52 million with Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad.

Through the affidavit filed on April 25, Najib confirmed that he did not have assets amounting to RM42 million.

The matter was confirmed by his lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee when contacted.

Muhammad Farhan said during the proceedings before Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh today, they had withdrawn an application to postpone the proceedings in the SRC suit.

"We withdrew the application on the condition that the statement of defence must be filed within two months from today,” he said, adding that the next case management was set on Oct 13.

SRC, a subsidiary of 1MDB and Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of SRC, filed a writ of summons on May 7 last year accusing Najib of breach of trust, abuse of power and obtaining personal benefits from SRC funds in addition to misappropriating said funds.

On July 28, 2020, the High Court sentenced Najib to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million after he was found guilty of misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC.

The case will be heard by the Federal Court after the Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and sentence decided by the High Court. — Bernama