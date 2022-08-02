Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash speaks to members of the press at the site of the plane crash in Medan Gopeng, Ipoh August 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Aug 2 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has begun investigating the incident involving a light aircraft that crashed at Jalan Dr Nazrin Shah, Sungai Rokam, Medan Gopeng here last night.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash said the Perak police had also controlled the area to ease the investigation process.

“The CAAM’s work has begun this morning and the police are controlling the area to give them the space to carry out a detailed investigation,” he told a press conference after receiving 30 rescue boats worth RM400,000 from Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad at the Senior Police Officers Mess here today.

A flying instructor Fajim Juffa Mustafa Kamal, 52, from Semenyih, Selangor, was killed, while another, known as Muhammad Din Fikri Zainal Abidin, 62, from Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur was injured in the incident which occurred at about 8 pm yesterday.

They were reported to have taken off from the flying school located nearby.

Mior Faridalathrash said Muhammad Din Fikri was currently receiving treatment at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital and in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) should relook into all safety measures that may need to be tightened to ensure that such incidents will not recur.

“This is because the aircraft crashed at a public place, so the DCA should have certain measures to ensure that it will not happen again,” he said. — Bernama