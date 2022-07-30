JOHOR BARU, July 30 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) aims to collect the voices of five million Malaysians involving proposals and issues before bringing them to the respective state legislative assemblies and Parliament.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said that efforts to collect and compile the public's responses have already been started by the party’s 80,000 members nationwide and is expected to be completed in 60 days.

He said that the initiative was also carried out through the Majlis Rakyat (Citizen’s Assembly) programme which was initiated by the party’s deputy president in the Puteri Wangsa state constituency today, with plans to be extended in Muar and the rest of the country.

“The effort is to ensure that the people's problems can be resolved and it is hoped that it can be done before the 15th general election (GE15).

“This initiative was taken as it is no longer an era where politicians know everything, people are aware of the many problems and current issues.

“With that, we will start the Majlis Rakyat programme in the Puteri Wangsa state constituency first,” Syed Saddiq told reporters after participating in the Majlis Rakyat event organised by the Puteri Wangsa state legislative assembly at the Space Oddity in Mount Austin here today.

Also present was Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz, who is also a the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman and the party’s information chief Luqman Long.

Syed Saddiq pointed out that the programme is a form of consultative democracy and was implemented through various social media platforms and door-to-door outreach activities where the voice of the people will be recorded as Malaysia's aspirations.

The Muar MP said the session will be organised according to the population and background of the residents in certain places so that the programme reaches all grassroots levels.

According to Syed Saddiq, programmes such as the Majlis Rakyat have been carried out in many countries with the aim of involving their population in the democratic process in addition to voicing various current and local issues.

He explained that the input will be updated through a proposal paper before being submitted to the state government as well as being forwarded to the federal government.

“The proposals received will also be used as a basis for the youth manifesto in GE15,” he said.