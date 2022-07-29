Rupiah said the boy has been sent to the Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital for medical treatment and examination and statements have been recorded from all those involved in the issue. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, July 29 – Johor Baru North police are investigating allegations that a therapy centre in Skudai abused a special needs child in their care after the mother shared pictures of her six-year-old son’s bruises on the internet.

Assistant Commissioner Rupiah Abd Wahid said the boy has been sent to the Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital for medical treatment and examination and statements have been recorded from all those involved in the issue.

“The child has also been referred to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) to undergo a special assessment by a pediatrician on his health status,” the district police chief said in a statement today.

Rupiah added that the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) Child Act 2001 which criminalises those who neglect, abandon or expose any child in their care to physical and emotional injury.

Under the law, those found guilty can be sentenced to a maximum fine of RM20,000 or jailed up to 10 years, or both.

Rupiah said police will obtain the official medical reports of the victim before submitting the investigation paper to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

The boy’s 33-year-old mother drew local attention on social media after sharing her abuse complaints on Facebook, along with pictures of bruises and fingernail marks on the child’s face, chest, back and arms.

According to the mother, identified as Nik Huzaiwati Husin, her son is mildly autistic and the marks appeared after he returned from a therapy centre in Skudai.

She claimed that she asked the centre for an explanation and was told the marks were the result of therapy activities.