Kajang district police chief, ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan, said that the investigation paper regarding the case was referred to the Selangor Public Prosecutor’s Office today, and has been instructed to charge both individuals, aged 28 and 30. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — A husband and wife, who were arrested in connection with the case of the abuse of a girl last Friday, will be charged at the Bandar Baru Bangi Court near here, tomorrow.

Kajang district police chief, ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan, said that the investigation paper regarding the case was referred to the Selangor Public Prosecutor’s Office today, and has been instructed to charge both individuals, aged 28 and 30.

According to him, the two individuals will be charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, for jointly abusing a child causing injury, which, if convicted, will lead to a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of 10 years, or both.

“A male individual who is also a Singaporean will also be charged under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for overstaying and if convicted, could be fined not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both,” he said in a statement today.

Last Friday, the media reported that a husband and wife were remanded for seven days, after being suspected of abusing a four-year-old girl in a house in Taman Perumahan in Beranang, Selangor.

The girl, a child of an Indonesian woman, who was handed over to the couple in April, was allegedly hit with clothes hangers and broomsticks and lit with lighters. — Bernama