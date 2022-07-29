Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the party had officially written to RoS with the hope of getting a firm answer before July 31 to ensure the party can manage the party’s affairs if it is not approved. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, July 29 — Umno is hoping that the Registrar of Societies (RoS) will give an immediate decision regarding its constitutional amendment application so that preparations for the party’s annual general assembly can take off.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the party had officially written to RoS with the hope of getting a firm answer before July 31 to ensure the party can manage the party’s affairs if it is not approved.

“... we are not pushing but we need an answer before July 31, however July 31 falls on a weekend, if possible we want the letter by today.

“We are saying this because regardless of yes or no, we need to start making preparations. If not approved, party elections must be held this year because the 18-month period will expire at the end of the year,” he told reporters after meeting Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders here today.

Umno prior to this had approved an amendment to the party’s constitution allowing party elections to be held no later than six months after the General Election (GE), to enable members to focus on the GE.

The notice was submitted to RoS on May 17. — Bernama