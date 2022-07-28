Afiq Yan Muhammad Farid Yan was accused of raping a teenager at a hotel in Ipoh at around 12.30am on July 16 this year. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 29 — A food delivery rider claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here today to the charge of raping a teenage girl two weeks ago.

Accused Afiq Yan Muhammad Farid Yan, 20, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him in front of magistrate Norita Mohd Ardani.

Afiq was accused of raping the 15-year-and-11-month-old girl at a hotel in Ipoh at around 12.30am on July 16 this year.

He was charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which carries imprisonment up to 20 years and whipping if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiqa Liyana Rozman prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Mahajoth Singh.

Earlier, Afiqa liyana offered RM10,000 for bail with one surety.

However, Mahajoth requested for bail to be lowered to between RM5,000 and RM6,000 as the parents of the accused only earn a basic income.

Norita then allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to not contact the victim.

The case has been fixed on September 9 for mention.

On July 20, police arrested six men aged between 16 and 21 who were alleged to have gangraped a teenage girl, after the mother of the victim lodged a police report.

According to the report, the victim was found lying unconscious in a house in Panaroma Lapangan Terbang.

Another teenage girl, who is believed to be the victim’s friend, was also arrested to assist in the investigation.

Mahajoth, when met outside court, told reporters that six other suspects who were arrested are expected to be charged at the Sessions Court in Kuala Kangsar.