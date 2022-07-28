Mahdzir said the policy, which will focus on matters related to land management, education, health, economy, leadership, infrastructure and culture, was aimed at boosting the welfare of the Orang Asli community. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Orang Asli Development Policy (DPOA) is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of this year and be implemented in the middle of 2023, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the policy, which will focus on matters related to land management, education, health, economy, leadership, infrastructure and culture, was aimed at boosting efforts in bringing the Orang Asli community into the mainstream of development.

“A core pillar of this policy is protection, well-being and development as well as service delivery.

“The government through the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) will intensify efforts to improve the socioeconomic status of the Orang Asli community through existing programmes,” he said druing the Minister’s Question time, adding that the policy would replace the Orang Asli Administration Policy 1961.

He said this when replying to a question from Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom (PH-Tampin) on developments regarding the Orang Asli Development Plan and the key focus of this development plan.

He said it was proven that holistic development had been carried out under the 10th Malaysia Plan (10MP), 11MP and 12MP for 206,777 Orang Asli in Peninsular Malaysia.

Apart from this, Mahdzir said in 2022, a development allocation of RM113.8 million had been approved for Jakoa to implement 52 major projects in Orang Asli settlements. — Bernama