KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) today was allowed by the High Court here to serve a writ of summons amounting to US$3.7837 billion (RM17 billion) to the sister and younger brother of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, who are currently abroad.

Lawyer Siva Kumar Kanagasabai, representing 1MDB, said that based on their last known addresses, Low May Lin was in Singapore while her younger brother, Taek Szen was in Hong Kong.

“Therefore, the court gives permission to serve the writ of summons outside Malaysia,” he said when contacted after the online proceedings before Judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz today.

According to Siva Kumar, case management has been fixed for August 23 before High Court senior assistant registrar Haslinda A. Raof via e-Review.

On December 29, 2021, Jho Low; his father Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng and his mother Puan Sri Goh Gaik Ewe as defendants entered an appearance in the suit while the writ of summons has yet to be served to another defendant, Jho Low’s associate Eric Tan Kim Loong.

On May 7, 2021, 1MDB and its four subsidiaries, namely Global Diversified, 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited, 1MDB Energy Limited and 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited filed the suit against the six defendants.

Based on the writ, 1MDB is claiming US$661 million from Jho Low and US$41 million, US$397 million, US$608 million and US$1.9 billion from Jho Low and Tan respectively as well as US$325 million from Jho Low and his father Hock Peng.

1MDB Global Investments Limited is also seeking US$630 million from Hock Peng, Jho Low and Tan and US$2 million from Taek Szen, Jho Low and Tan.

The plaintiffs are also seeking US$3.5 million from May Lin and Jho Low and US$1.695 million from Goh Jho Low and Tan in connection with the purchase of jewellery and secret profits apart from claiming US$25.5 million from Jho Low, Tan, Hock Peng and Taek Szen. — Bernama