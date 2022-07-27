Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the deputy public prosecutor will not follow up on the case in Johor. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, July 27 — The Johor police said today they have stopped a state investigation against fugitive Malaysian businessman Teow Wooi Huat or Tedy Teow, who is awaiting deportation to China after being arrested in Thailand.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the action follows the decision of the Public Prosecutor's Office which informed that no further action would be taken on the particular case.

He said investigations against the suspect, who is also the MBI International founder, are still continuing with federal police Bukit Aman's investigators where he has been convicted in other cases.

"We have been in contact with the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department to inform them that the case investigated was based on a report in Pekan Nanas that is now classified under 'no further action' (NFA) by the deputy public prosecutor.

"However, other investigations against Teow at the Bukit Aman level are. still continuing because there are several pending cases

"For Johor, we have made the decision to classify the suspect’s case under NFA because there are other elements and evidence that the public prosecutor may not want to continue with the investigation," said Kamarul Zaman in a press conference here.

The Johor police had previously informed that they are checking the investigation status regarding the case of fraud in the purchase of real estate that also involved Teow based on a police report at Pekan Nanas lodged last year.

Thai media had reported that the country's authorities had arrested Teow, 55, in Danok, last Friday for allegedly being involved in money laundering activities resulting from online gambling activities in southern Thailand.