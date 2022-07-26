Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz speaks to the media outside the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur, July 26, 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz today lodged a police report over lewd comments made towards her Twitter post two days ago following her participation in a protest.

She said she accepts any constructive criticism towards the Turun movement and its gathering, but sexual harassment is absolutely unacceptable.

“For me, if the comments are in (the) form of criticisms, I will accept it. But comments in the form of sexual harassment will definitely have to be reported.

“More women will be facing the same thing, especially amid the sexual harassment bill that is being debated, we have to tell the people that this is a big issue,” she told reporters outside the Dang Wangi police station.

Amira who is also Puteri Wangsa assemblyman said the account made more than one sexual remark under her video that was uploaded after #Turun protest last Saturday.

She also urged the government to expedite the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2011 that was approved in the Dewan Rakyat on July 20.

Amira is one of 15 individuals that were called by the police to help with the investigation during the weekend’s protest.

Other than Amira, Muda co-founder Amir Abd Hadi, and other non-government organisations (NGOs) representatives including Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) executive director Sevan Doraisamy, Undi18 co-founder Qyira Yusri and student coalition’s spokesman Rafiq Shahmie.

Yesterday, the police called nine protesters including Ketari assembly person Young Syefura Othman to help with police investigations on the #Turun protest.

Two days ago, police called 30 individuals including the organisers of the #Turun protest to have their statements recorded.

About 100 had gathered on Saturday outside the Sogo shopping mall on Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman calling for prices of goods to be lowered, but they were blocked by the police while attempting to march towards Dataran Merdeka.

Among others, the protesters called for the government to take immediate action on the rising prices of necessities, deducting ministers’ salaries and addressing the issue of food security.